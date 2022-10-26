Take Your Data Anywhere With $140 Off This SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD

When you're backing up important data, you'll want to make sure you're using a storage drive that's going to keep it safe. The SanDisk Extreme V2 portable solid-state drive offers some serious protection against both the elements and prying eyes, and right now, you can pick it up at a bargain. B&H Photo is offering $140 off the , so you can grab it for just $110 right now. You'll need to activate the instant coupon on the product page to get the discount, and this deal is only available until 8:59 p.m. PT (11:59 p.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

For both Mac and PC users, the SanDisk Extreme is our favorite external SSD on the market in 2022. It uses a USB-C connection, and boasts read speeds of up to 1,050MBps and write speeds of up to 1,000MBps. It's equipped with 256-bit AES hardware encryption to prevent your files from falling into the wrong hands. But the main benefit of this SanDisk SSD is its extreme durability. It has IP55 water and dust resistance so it's protected against the elements, and it can survive drops of up to 6 feet. Plus, it features an integrated carabiner loop so you can easily hook it on to your backpack or belt loop. For photographers, writers and others who need a storage drive that you can take just about anywhere, this is one of the best values you'll find out there right now.