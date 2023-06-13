Take Up to 83% Off a Huge Variety of Audio Devices at Woot

Listen up, audiophiles and casual listeners alike. If you need a pair of everyday earbuds, solid speakers or soundbars to stream your favorite music, movies and TV shows at home, portable Bluetooth speakers to take with you on the go this summer or want to check out other great audio tech, now is a great time to check out a huge variety of audio devices at Woot. You can get savings of up to 83% on a wide variety of devices and prices start at just $13. These offers are available now through June 16 while supplies last.

If you're looking to get a major discount on a pair of earbuds with impressive active noise canceling technology, consider Bang and Olufsen's Beoplay EQ. These earbuds have six built-in microphones and can deliver up to 6.5 hours of playtime per charge, or up to 20 hours with the case. This pair also offers multipoint connectivity, so you can easily switch back and forth between your phone and computer as needed. Originally $400, this pair of earbuds from 2021 are down to just $130 at Woot.

And for $10 less, you can go for the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds -- that's a $180 discount. They are no longer the flagship earbuds of the company, but this previous-gen model sports impressive active noise cancellation and a seven hour battery life (with up to 28 with the case) and even won an Editors' Choice Award in 2020.

If you want a small, portable Bluetooth speaker you can snap on your back to take with you on the go, the JBL Clip 4 is a solid choice. It's one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers you can get thanks to its built-in carabiner for easy transport and it's IP67-rating, meaning it is both dust- and waterproof, so you can enjoy it anywhere -- even at the pool. While it's list price is $80, you can grab it for $50 right now.

For those of you wanting to upgrade your entertainment space, Woot has dropped the price on the Pyle 5.1 channel amplifier speaker system set by $163, meaning you'll pay just $100 for a 300-watt amplifier receiver with five speakers and a subwoofer to play all of your favorite content. There are a ton of other options available in Woot's Audio sale, so be sure to check out the entire sale selection. However, some products have already begun to sell out, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.