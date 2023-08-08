Take Up to $700 Off Select Intel Laptops at Best Buy

Whether you're looking for an everyday laptop, a portable two-in-one model or even a gaming laptop, Best Buy has a ton of options on sale right now. You can save up to $500 off select Intel laptops, with prices starting as low as $500. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

Prices start at $500 for the Asus Zenbook right now with Best Buy's $300 discount. It's a 14-inch OLED laptop with 512GB of storage and should work well for students and or anyone who needs a basic every laptop.

But if you're looking for a two-in-one with plenty of great features, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus is a solid option worth checking out. It has a 12-inch touchscreen that allows for a lot of versatility and portability. It's just $600 right now for the 128GB version, saving you $330. Plus, it comes with a black type cover. If you need more storage, the HP Envy 14-inch two-in-one comes with 1TB of SSD storage and is down to $780 with the current $300 discount.

Best Buy is also slashing the cost of the 2023 HP Spectre two-in-one by $500. You can get the 512GB model with a 13.5-inch Wide Ultra XGA Plus touchscreen for $1,000, or grab the 1TB version with a 13.5-inch 3K2K OLED touchscreen for $1,250.

For a gaming laptop with a 16-inch screen, a 13th-gen i9 processor, 16GB of memory and 1TB of storage, along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, Best Buy has cut the cost of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 by $350, bringing the price to $1,600.

And if you're looking for the largest discount in this current sale, you'll find that the 17-inch LG Gram with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage is marked down by $700, bringing the price to $1,100. Or if you're a gamer, you can also save $700 on the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop. It has a 15.6-inch screen, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage, along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics and a 12th-gen Intel i7 processor. It's a splurge, but that $700 discount brings the price down to $2,300.

There are a ton of other models available, too, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Best Buy while you can. And for more options, including non-Intel driven models, check out our roundup of the best laptop deals happening now.