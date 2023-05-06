Take Up to 57% Off Nixplay Digital Photo Frames

Digital photo frames are a great addition to any room. It adds a personal touch and lets you show off a plethora of your favorite memories in one place, so you don't have to pick and choose. Mother's Day is right around the corner -- May 14 to be exact -- and if you're still looking for a gift for Mom, a digital photo frame could be a great option. Right now Amazon has Nixplay frames discounted by up to 57%, with prices starting at $60. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

You can get a large 15-inch frame for just $196 right now, saving you $84 on its normal list price. It comes with free unlimited cloud photo storage on encrypted servers to protect your privacy. And it can be displayed on a side table or mounted to a wall in either portrait or landscape -- and your photos will rotate automatically depending on how you have your frame positioned. You can make playlists of special events and your friends and family can send pictures to your frame through the app or email, making it easy to keep up with one another even when you're not together. It even has stereo speakers for video clips.

Like the 15-inch frame, the Nixplay 8-inch frame offers unlimited cloud photo storage, allows for the creation of playlists and collaboration from friends and family, has stereo speakers and will automatically rotate your content. However, it is the newest model available and comes equipped with a touchscreen. It's a decent size for most bedside or end tables and right now it's marked down to $105 (save $45).

If you're looking for the best price in the sale, you can grab the black variant of the 8-inch Lola frame for $60 -- that's a discount of $80. It comes with 8GB of internal storage and 10GB of cloud storage, plus you can upload your photos from Facebook, Instagram, Dropbox and other platforms, making it easy to gather all your memories in one place. And people can send photos directly to this frame, too.

All three frames have built-in sensors that can save energy by letting the screen go into sleep mode when you're not in the room and wake up when someone is detected nearby. Whether you want to add a personal touch to your home or are looking for the perfect gift for a loved one, this is a solid deal. Just make sure you have access to Wi-Fi wherever you plan on placing your digital frame.