Take Up to $500 off New Microsoft Devices Right Now

Microsoft has huge markdowns on everything from laptops to accessories, making it a great time to upgrade.

Adrian Marlow
Whether you prefer a laptop, tablet or desktop, it's hard to deny that most of us spend a lot of time on our devices. And if you're working with older tech or something that lacks adequate storage, power or speed for the apps and programs you need, it may be time to upgrade. You can save hundreds on all sorts of top tech from Microsoft during the company's spring sale, including accessories. Some models have already begun to sell out, so we recommend shopping sooner rather than later for the best selection. 

If you aren't sure what you're looking for, don't worry -- we've rounded up some of the best deals currently available so that you don't have to scour the entire website to find solid options. Various offers end at different times, so keep that in mind as you shop. 

While it's not the latest model available, during Microsoft's spring sale you can save up to $500 on select Surface Pro 8 devices now through April 30. This two-in-one design has enough power to work like a laptop with the right accessories, but is as portable as other tablets, giving you a lot of flexibility. It has a 13-inch screen, a built-in kickstand, Windows 11 and gets up to 16 hours of battery life per charge. 

Another deal you can grab right now is up to $500 off select Surface Laptop 4 devices. The 13.5-inch model starts at $700 right now, whereas the 15-inch starts at $1,000. This offer is also available until April 30, while supplies last. And if you want to get the newer Surface Laptop 5, select variations are discounted by up to $400 now through April 16. 

If you need to upgrade some of your peripherals, you can get up to 33% off select Microsoft PC accessories now through April 16. Save $25 on the Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub, $15 on the Microsoft Modern USB-C Headset, and $5 on the Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse. And for gamers, you can save up to $20 on select Xbox controllers for a limited time. 