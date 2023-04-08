Take Up to 50% Off Top Styles at Adidas During the AdiFaves Sale

Everyone loves a new pair of kicks. If you're looking for a new pair of shoes and you're an Adidas fan, be sure to check out the AdiFaves sale happening now. Adidas has marked down a ton of popular styles that rarely go on sale by up to 50%, including Forum, Terrex, Adizero, NMD and more. This offer is available now through April 13, while supplies last (though some exclusions do apply).

There are plenty of excellent deals available, including the men's hiking shoes. They're normally $230, but you can grab a pair for $161 right now. They're built to seal out wet conditions and to add heel support for stability when you're moving over rough terrain. And for women, the trail running shoes are marked down to $128 (save $32), with the model down to just $48 (save $112).

However, if you're looking for more of an everyday shoe that you can dress up or down, it's hard to go wrong with this pair of women's shoes. They're 50% off, so you can snag a pair for $50 during this sale. And the popular mid shoes (pictured above) are down to $88 -- though you'll have to join adiClub to purchase a pair. Membership is totally free and comes with plenty of perks, including free shipping.

A ton of other items are available, too, including , , and more, so check out the at Adidas to scope deals for your whole family.