Deals

Take Up to 50% Off Top Styles at Adidas During the AdiFaves Sale

Score discounts on Forum, Terrex, Aidzero, NMD and other favorites that rarely go on sale.

Adrian Marlow headshot
Adrian Marlow
Adidas Forum Mid Shoes are displayed against a green background.
Adidas, CNET

Everyone loves a new pair of kicks. If you're looking for a new pair of shoes and you're an Adidas fan, be sure to check out the AdiFaves sale happening now. Adidas has marked down a ton of popular styles that rarely go on sale by up to 50%, including Forum, Terrex, Adizero, NMD and more. This offer is available now through April 13, while supplies last (though some exclusions do apply). 

See at Adidas

There are plenty of excellent deals available, including the Terrex Free Hiker 2.0 Gore-Tex men's hiking shoes. They're normally $230, but you can grab a pair for $161 right now. They're built to seal out wet conditions and to add heel support for stability when you're moving over rough terrain. And for women, the Terrex Speed Ultra trail running shoes are marked down to $128 (save $32), with the Turbo model down to just $48 (save $112).

However, if you're looking for more of an everyday shoe that you can dress up or down, it's hard to go wrong with this pair of Stan Smith women's shoes. They're 50% off, so you can snag a pair for $50 during this sale. And the popular Forum mid shoes (pictured above) are down to $88 -- though you'll have to join adiClub to purchase a pair. Membership is totally free and comes with plenty of perks, including free shipping. 

A ton of other items are available, too, including Adidas apparel, track suits, shoes for kids and more, so check out the entire sale selection at Adidas to scope deals for your whole family.  

Your new fit doesn't have to cost a fortune.

