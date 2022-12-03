Take Up to 50% Off Cool Toys for Kids at Target Right Now

It's already December, so if you have kids on your holiday shopping list, you'll want to check out the deal happening at Target right now. Kids toys are marked down by up to 50%, meaning you can get more for less and load up on plenty of great gifts for the children in your life to open Christmas morning.
This doll collection includes seven different Disney princesses. Figurines include popular characters such as Moana, Cinderella, Jasmine, Rapunzel, Ariel, Tiana and Belle.
This 32-inch tall kitchen playset is intended for children ages 3-7 and has features like simulated sounds of the stove switch and faucet, as well as a toy telephone, clock, pan, pot and spatulas included for an immersive play experience. Keep in mind that you will need two AAA batteries, which are sold separately.
This device is intended for kids ages 3-4 and will keep kids and parents on track with routine reminders for potty training, nap time and more. There are 20 different clock face choices and a small bark will go off on the hour, introducing kids to the idea of time-telling. It also has a virtual dog that kids can feed, walk, groom and train to do tricks.
Check out these other great toy deals:
- Nerf Fortnite Flare Blaster: $5 (save $5)
- Chuckle and Roar Pop-Up Spaceship tent: $14 (save $6)
- Nintendo Super Mario Bowser Airship playset: $19 (save $8)
- Sonic the Hedgehog figure 3-pack: $20 (save $8)
- FAO Schwarz peg art light box: $15 (save $10)
- 5 Surprise Mini Mart playset: $15 (save $15)
- Gabby's Transforming Treehouse playset: $15 (save $15)
- Grave Digger indoor RC monster truck: $22 (save $23)
- Peppa Pig Kids Clubhouse playset: $23 (save $24)
- B. Play Schoolhouse playset: $56 (save $24)
- Marvel Spider-Man 4-pack figures: $25 (save $25)
- Karma's World Bluetooth MP3 kids karaoke: $25 (save $25)
- Harry Potter Mini Hogwarts Castle playset: $27 (save $27)
- Harry Potter Mini 3-in-1 Diagon Alley playset: $30 (save $30)
- KidKraft 2-in-1 Restaurant and Delivery playset: $70 (save $30)
- New Bright RC Corvette sports car: $32 (save $33)
- Hot Wheels Super Ultimate Garage playset: $91 (save $39)
- Mermaze Mermaidz Salon and Spa playset: $45 (save $45)
- Jurassic World: Dominion figure set $77 (save $52)
There are literally hundreds of other discounts available, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection to find the toys your kids will play with again and again long after the holidays are over.