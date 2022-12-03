Gifts Under $30 Gifts Under $50 iPhone Emergency SOS Saves Man MyHeritage 'Time Machine' Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Trailer White Bald Eagle Indiana Jones 5 Trailer Black Hole's 1,000 Trillion Suns
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Take Up to 50% Off Cool Toys for Kids at Target Right Now

Get your holiday shopping out of the way with deals on toys from Hot Wheels, Marvel, Disney, VTech and more.
2 min read

It's already December, so if you have kids on your holiday shopping list, you'll want to check out the deal happening at Target right now. Kids toys are marked down by up to 50%, meaning you can get more for less and load up on plenty of great gifts for the children in your life to open Christmas morning. 
Disney/CNET

Disney Princess Royal Radiance Collection: $51

Save $22

This doll collection includes seven different Disney princesses. Figurines include popular characters such as Moana, Cinderella, Jasmine, Rapunzel, Ariel, Tiana and Belle.

$51 at Target
Costway/CNET

Costway Kids Kitchen and Cooking Playset: $109

Save $101

This 32-inch tall kitchen playset is intended for children ages 3-7 and has features like simulated sounds of the stove switch and faucet, as well as a toy telephone, clock, pan, pot and spatulas included for an immersive play experience. Keep in mind that you will need two AAA batteries, which are sold separately. 

$109 at Target
VTech/CNET

VTech My First Kidi Smartwatch: $15

Save $16

This device is intended for kids ages 3-4 and will keep kids and parents on track with routine reminders for potty training, nap time and more. There are 20 different clock face choices and a small bark will go off on the hour, introducing kids to the idea of time-telling. It also has a virtual dog that kids can feed, walk, groom and train to do tricks. 

$15 at Target

Check out these other great toy deals:

There are literally hundreds of other discounts available, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection to find the toys your kids will play with again and again long after the holidays are over.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.