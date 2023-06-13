Take Up to 50% Off an Atlas Coffee Club Subscription for Father's Day

There's not much time left to shop for something special to celebrate Dad this Father's Day. If you're looking for a way to stand out from tired tools and ties this year, then check out this great offer from Atlas Coffee Club. It's one of our favorite coffee clubs and subscriptions out there, and if your pops is serious about his morning pick-me-up, it's a great gift idea. Right now, the company has gifts marked down by up to $299, or sign him up for a subscription and save 50% on the first shipment. These deals are set to expire on June 18, so be sure to get signed up before then.

Atlas Coffee Club will ship coffees from around the world right to your front door. Beans are sourced from India, Colombia, Ethiopia and Costa Rica, and you can customize the subscription depending on whether your dad prefers lighter or darker roasts. Each shipment also comes with some cool bonuses, including postcards from the origin countries and notes about brewing and tasting.

There are two different offers you can take advantage of right now. If you just want to try it out for a little while, you can gift your dad a three-, six- or 12-month subscription for up to $299 off. You'll get one shipment every month, containing either a half-bag (6 ounces), one bag or two bags of grounds or whole beans, or 24 Keurig-compatible pods. Or sign him up for a custom subscription and get half off your first shipment. You can choose between grounds, whole beans or Keurig-compatible pods, select your preferred roasts and brewing methods, and there are delivery options for every two, four or six weeks. You'll also get free shipping on the first delivery.

