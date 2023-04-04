Take Up to 42% off Over-Ear Headphones From Treblab

While a lot of people opt for earbuds for everyday use, it's hard to beat the comfort, sound quality and battery life of larger over-ear headphones. If you're been considering investing in a full-size set of headphones, but don't want to spend a fortune, check out these deals happening at Amazon right now. You can save up to 42% on select Treblab over-ear headphones right now -- and because both discounted models are rated IPX4 water-resistant, you don't have to worry about wearing them while you're on the go.

Treblab's Z7 Pro model headphones have hybrid ANC technology with sensors that automatically switch to a transparency mode so you can immerse yourself in content or stay aware of your surroundings, depending on your needs throughout your day. It has on-ear detection and will pause automatically when you lower them or take them off. These headphones also feature 40mm drivers, six built-in microphones, touch control and will deliver up to 45 hours of battery life per charge. And because it supports multipoint connection, you can easily switch between two Bluetooth devices. Normally $160, you can save over 20% right now at Amazon.

Treblab's Z2 headphones are built for workouts and running, helping you jam to your favorite tunes while you break a sweat. With up to 35 hours of battery life per charge and active noise canceling technology. Like the Z7 Pro, these headphones also offer multipoint connectivity. At 42% off, this is a solid deal.

Each of these models support aptX and voice assistants, plus they come with a carrying case for easy transport and storage. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later. And if neither of these options work for you, be sure to check out our roundup of other headphone and earbud deals happening now.