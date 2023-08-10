Take Up to 30% Off (or More) Sitewide at Xtrema Cookware During Its Summer Sizzle Sale

Calling all chefs, bakers and cooking enthusiasts! While quality cookware typically comes with a pretty hefty price tag, Xtrema Cookware is giving you a chance to snag some of cookware, bakeware, teaware and accessories for a little less right now, making it easier to revamp your most essential kitchen tools. You can snag discounts of up to 30% off sitewide during Xtrema's Summer Sizzle sale. And for those stocking up on a large collection, you can get up to an extra 20% off on bundled orders.

Xtrema is 100% ceramic, keeping it free of metal and toxins -- as well as safe to use in the oven, microwave or dishwasher. And right now you can get the nine-piece Signature Series set with three saucepans and lids, along with a 9-inch skillet and two potholders for $385 -- that saves you $165 on its usual price.

For those of you that don't need a full set, there are plenty of single items worth adding to your collection right now. If you're a fan of stir fry, this 8-inch, long-handled Wok is a great tool for sauteing, stir-frying, simmering or braising -- and it's down to $91 right now, which is a $39 discount. Or check out the 11-inch Signature Skillet, which is $30 off right now, bringing the price to $170.

Of course, you can add that skillet along with a number of other selections including saucepans, tea kettles and more with the build-your-own-bundle deals. Adding two items will score you 10% off, four items get 15% off, and six or more will knock 30% off your order.

There's no promo code needed to take advantage of these deals. And you'll get free shipping on purchases of over $150.