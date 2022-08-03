Take Up to $250 Off Unlocked Galaxy S22 Plus Smartphones

If you're on the hunt for a new smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus should be at the top of your list. It debuted earlier this year, and it's a solid choice that's packed with plenty of features and has enough storage to keep up with all of your photos, videos and apps. Plus, it comes in a variety of colors to suit your style. You can on a Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus at Amazon for a limited time, bringing the price to just $800.

The Galaxy S22 Plus comes with a large 6.6-inch AMOLED screen, which is bigger than the S22 and smaller than the S22 Ultra, making it easy to operate with one hand while still providing a display that is large enough to stream content without strain.

It also features Android 12, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB of RAM and your choice of either or upgrade to the larger capacity version.

This phone has a long battery life that can last all day and features fast charging when you need a boost. And it comes equipped with durable Gorilla Glass in case your phone takes a tumble. The S22 Plus also has a 50 megapixel rear camera that can record in 8K, as well as Adaptive Pixel technology that improves the look of your nighttime photography and video.

This Samsung is unlocked, too, allowing you to choose your carrier so you can get the features and coverage you want at a budget that works for you.

