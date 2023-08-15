Take Up to 25% Off Pixel 7 Series Phones at Amazon

If you've been considering upgrading to a new phone, you won't want to miss this deal. Google's current flagship model -- the Pixel 7 -- is discounted at Amazon along with the Pixel 7 Pro and the budget-friendly Pixel 7a. This means you can save up to 25% on unlocked Google Pixel 7 Series phones right now. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

There are various discounts available across different models and configurations. You can grab the Pixel 7 Pro -- which won an Editors' Choice Award in 2022 and remains our favorite premium Android phone -- for as low as $699 for the 128GB model. It sports a 6.7-inch screen, an upgraded triple camera and allows you to access Google's VPN to help you maintain privacy and safety online.

For under $500 you can snag either the flagship Pixel 7 or the newest member of the 7 Series -- Google's Pixel 7a. The latter is down to $444. That's a $55 discount. It has 128GB of storage, an improved camera over its predecessor and a 6.1-inch screen. And at 25% off, Google's Pixel 7 has the biggest discount in the sale, coming in at just $449 for the 128GB model (save $150). At that price, it may be the better deal for budget-conscious buyers. You can also upgrade to the 256GB model for only $100 more.

Each of these phones offer a 24-hour battery and use Google's Tensor G2 and Titan M2 chips. And for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Amazon is offering up to $401 in credit when you trade in your old device.

However, if you want to see what else is out there, check out our roundup of the best phone deals happening now.