Burrow's Early Black Friday Sale Offers Up to $1,000 Off Select Furniture

Looking for deals on furniture? Then look no further than this Black Friday sale from Burrow. When you spend more, you save more, with up to $1,000 off through Nov. 29 using the offer code BF22. Plus, you get free shipping on everything you buy.
The smallest savings available is 15% off purchases up to $1,599, while spending $5,000 or more gives you $1,000 off. With this deal, you can buy two or more affordable options and get a great discount to elevate your home.
Searching for a cool new bench or coffee table? Snag a Carta bench for $395 that would work well in a foyer. This $695 solid ash Totem bench is another great choice for sitting and storing items, and even as a coffee table in your living room. For a smaller table, check out this Dram bar cart for $395 that holds all of your drinks.
If you're looking for a rug to jazz up your room, get this Great Plains area rug for $295 (save $200). It's a rug with texture and that uses natural sheep's wool. If you need a runner, this Cape House rug is also $295, and is a low-maintenance polyester rug.
And if you're shopping for seating, you can't forget sofas and sectionals. This Range four-piece sectional lounger is $1,526 (save 15%) and made with stain-resistant fabric in four colors. If leather is your aesthetic, the Block Nomad leather section is now $2,840 (save $450). Meanwhile, this Nomad velvet loveseat with chaise is $1,715 (save $275).