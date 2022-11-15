Burrow's Early Black Friday Sale Offers Up to $1,000 Off Select Furniture

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Looking for deals on furniture? Then look no further than this Black Friday sale from Burrow. When you through Nov. 29 using the offer code BF22. Plus, you get free shipping on everything you buy.

The smallest savings available is 15% off purchases up to $1,599, while spending $5,000 or more gives you $1,000 off. With this deal, you can buy two or more affordable options and get a great discount to elevate your home.

Searching for a cool new bench or coffee table? Snag a for $395 that would work well in a foyer. This $695 solid ash is another great choice for sitting and storing items, and even as a coffee table in your living room. For a smaller table, check out this for $395 that holds all of your drinks.

If you're looking for a rug to jazz up your room, get this for $295 (save $200). It's a rug with texture and that uses natural sheep's wool. If you need a runner, this is also $295, and is a low-maintenance polyester rug.

And if you're shopping for seating, you can't forget sofas and sectionals. This is $1,526 (save 15%) and made with stain-resistant fabric in four colors. If leather is your aesthetic, the is now $2,840 (save $450). Meanwhile, this with chaise is $1,715 (save $275).