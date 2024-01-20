Take to the Skies With $40 Off the DJI Mini 2 SE Drone

If you've always wanted to fly a drone, then you know they can be pretty expensive, even for something relatively entry-level. Luckily, the DJI Mini 2 SE is not only budget-friendly, it's also packed with a lot of features that make it worth grabbing. Even better, there's a great deal from Amazon right now that knocks $40 off and brings the price down to $299 from $339.

Though the DJI Mini 2 SE is missing a couple of the features of the DJI Mini 2, it's still quite powerful. For instance, while the Mini 2 shoots in 4K, the Mini 2 SE shoots in 2.7K at 30fps, which is still a perfectly fine resolution. (It also has a 12MP camera if you want to take pictures rather than video, which is also pretty great.) And it makes up for the absent goodies by offering a better price.

The Mini 2 SE has an impressive transmission range of 10 kilometers (about 6.25 miles), and it can handle winds up to 38 kilometers per hour (about 23.5 mph), so it may be more reliable when it comes to filming in adverse weather. It also comes with a couple of nice shooting templates to make your life a bit easier, and it's quite beginner-friendly, with things like return-to-home features. There is a little bit of an annoyance, though, in that the control app isn't available in the Google Play store -- you'll have to side-load it from DJI's website, which isn't a deal-breaker but is worth thinking about.

Overall, the Mini 2 SE is a great beginner drone if you don't want to be spending a ton of money when you're just starting out and learning what's what. That said, you can check out some other DJI drone deals if you'd like to consider your options.