Take the Guesswork Out of Cooking With This $10 Digital Meat Thermometer

Many chefs will tell you that cooking is an art, but having the right tools can certainly make the process easier. A meat thermometer is a handy tool to have in the kitchen (or by the grill) to make sure your meals are cooked perfectly every time.

Normally $25, you can now get a from Kizen for just $10, which can help you avoid under or overcooked meat at every meal. Just clip the on-page coupon to get the lowest price.

Make cooking simple. This thermometer features an easy-to-read backlit LED screen and it in only three seconds it will give you an accurate reading of your food's temperature. The probe opens 180-degrees and folds closed for easy storage in a drawer or hanging on a hook. There's even an internal magnet that allows you to mount your thermometer to your refrigerator or other metal surface.

The screen will automatically shut-off after 10 minutes, and the thermometer features both Fahrenheit and Celcius, so you can set it to your preference. And it's IP67 rated waterproof, making cleanup a breeze. However, be sure to wash the device under running water and do not place it in a dishwasher.

This thermometer can be used on more than just chicken or steak. This gadget also works with beverages, frying oil, bread, baby milk and more. Plus, there is a quick reference guide temp chart right on the front of the thermometer, so you can quickly double-check what your temp should be. Your purchase also comes with one battery installed and a spare battery included.

Read more: Best Gifts and Gadgets for a Home Chef