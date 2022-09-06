iPhone 14 Best Laptops Labor Day Deals Galaxy Z Fold 4 Surfshark VPN Best Cameras iPhone 14 vs. 13 Best iPhone VPN
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Take the Guesswork Out of Cooking With This $10 Digital Meat Thermometer

Save over 50% on this nifty device that can help you make sure your meat is ready to serve.
2 min read
A Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer and temperature chart are displayed against a yellow background.
Kizen/CNET

Many chefs will tell you that cooking is an art, but having the right tools can certainly make the process easier. A meat thermometer is a handy tool to have in the kitchen (or by the grill) to make sure your meals are cooked perfectly every time. 

Normally $25, you can now get a digital meat thermometer from Kizen for just $10, which can help you avoid under or overcooked meat at every meal. Just clip the on-page coupon to get the lowest price. 

See at Amazon

Make cooking simple. This thermometer features an easy-to-read backlit LED screen and it in only three seconds it will give you an accurate reading of your food's temperature. The probe opens 180-degrees and folds closed for easy storage in a drawer or hanging on a hook. There's even an internal magnet that allows you to mount your thermometer to your refrigerator or other metal surface.

The screen will automatically shut-off after 10 minutes, and the thermometer features both Fahrenheit and Celcius, so you can set it to your preference. And it's IP67 rated waterproof, making cleanup a breeze. However, be sure to wash the device under running water and do not place it in a dishwasher. 

This thermometer can be used on more than just chicken or steak. This gadget also works with beverages, frying oil, bread, baby milk and more. Plus, there is a quick reference guide temp chart right on the front of the thermometer, so you can quickly double-check what your temp should be. Your purchase also comes with one battery installed and a spare battery included. 

Read more: Best Gifts and Gadgets for a Home Chef

Start enjoying smoothies, sauces and shakes from home.

Know you're getting the best price on your next food processor or immersion blender when using the CNET Shopping extension.