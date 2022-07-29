Take Hundreds Off Refurbished Samsung Smartphones With Prices as Low as $115

If you've shopped for a new smartphone lately, you've probably seen how steep the prices can be. But if you don't want to shell out the cash for the latest and greatest model, there are other options that can save you hundreds. Refurbished devices are much cheaper when compared to purchasing something new.

are available at Woot for as little as $115 now through Aug. 12. However, these deals are only available while supplies last, and some models have already sold out, so we advise placing your order as soon as possible if you see a model you want.

There are a lot of different models available in this sale at a variety of prices. If you want an advanced model, you can snag the now-discontinued , which comes equipped with a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 128GB of storage and a powerful 64 megapixel camera that can capture 8K video footage for $410. Or splurge for the , with a 6.9-inch screen, for $530.

The 2021 is also available starting at $390 for the 128GB version, though you can upgrade to the 256GB if you need more storage space. The 6.2-inch display is easy to hold compared to larger models if you want something more portable.

One of our favorite budget phones for this year is the Galaxy A53. While that one isn't part of this sale, you can get its predecessor, the , for $225. The 2019 is also available starting at that price. Both are solid options for the average user.

If you're looking to spend less and just need to replace your phone without insisting on the latest specs, check out the . The unlocked version is available for $195. And for basic texting and calling, you can grab the for $130, though it is much older and has very limited storage.

Each phone has been rated S&D, or scratch and dent, which indicates that while all phones have undergone testing and are in full working condition, they do show moderate wear and tear and have some cosmetic blemishes. But if dings and scrapes don't bother you, this is an excellent opportunity to upgrade your phone on a tight budget. Your purchase is also backed by a , just in case.