Take Hundreds Off New and Refurbished Microsoft Surface Devices With This Woot Sale

Microsoft's Surface devices are some of the best two-in-one laptops you can find -- and the Surface Pro 8 even earned a spot on our list of the best laptops for 2023. If you've been wanting to get your hands on one of these portable and versatile PCs, Woot is currently offering some great deals ahead of Black Friday. Right now you can save on both new and refurbished Surface devices and accessories, with laptop and tablet prices starting at just $180. These offers are available now through Nov. 15, while supplies last -- but we do expect some items to sell out well before then, so we recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later.

There are quite a few different Surface devices to choose from at this sale, and you can get some substantial savings by opting for refurbished products. The 2021 Surface Pro 8 may be a few years old, but is still among our favorite two-in-ones on the market. And right now, you can grab a refurbished model with cellular capabilities, an Intel Core i7 CPU, 256GB of storage and an impressive 16GB of RAM for $800. Or grab a similar LTE-friendly Surface Pro X with an SQ2 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive for just $480.

If you prefer a more traditional laptop, you can snag a brand new Surface Laptop 4 for just $600 right now, saving you 57% on its list price. It has a 15-inch touchscreen, and comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, though this laptop comes equipped with the previous-gen Windows 10 OS. For a Surface Laptop 4 with Windows 11 and 512GB of storage, you can snag this factory reconditioned model for $500.

You can also grab this refurbished Surface Go keyboard cover for $38 right now. Just note that, while all refurbished items have been inspected and verified to be in full working condition, you should expect some signs of wear and tear. All refurbished items are backed by Woot's 90-day limited warranty.

