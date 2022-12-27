CNET's Editors' Choice Awards Musk Suspends Journalists Trump's NFT Collection 'Barbie' Movie Trailer 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Free COVID Tests 30 Gifts Under $30 Great Gift Ideas
Deals

Take Advantage of Wellness Deals to Reach Your New Year's Goals

Save on workout equipment, sleep aids, vitamins, protein shakes, wellness books and more right now at Target.
A yoga mat, scale, book, exercise bike and more are displayed against a green background.
Target/CNET

Taking care of our personal wellness is important, and it can be easy to fall into patterns of self-neglect. The new year is a traditional time to reflect and refocus on personal goals, so if you're ready to invest in some wellness and self-care, Target has all sorts of wellness items to get you there -- and you can save up to 40% on them for a limited time. 

If you're looking for ways to hit fitness goals at home, there are a lot of deals you can take advantage of right now. Snag a 5mm All in Motion yoga mat for 20% off, bringing the price to $52. If you're looking for aerobic exercise, you can save $200 on the Schwinn IC4 indoor cycling exercise bike and skip the hassle of battling the elements. Or grab the Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbell set for $379 (save $51) and strength-train at home without investing in a full rack of weights.

You can also buy one, get one 30% off on Vitafusion women's multivitamin gummies, Liquid I.V. hydration multiplier powders, Muscle Milk protein shakes, Emergen-C drink mix and more so you can nourish your body. 

And if you buy two select sleep aid products, such as Natrol melatonin gummies, Tylenol PM or ZzzQuil and either order pickup or same-day delivery, you can get a $5 Target gift card.

There are loads of other wellness deals to take you into the new year, including a plethora of wellness books that are up to 40% off, so shop the entire sale selection at Target to find exactly what you need to help you on your journey.

