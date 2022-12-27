Take Advantage of Wellness Deals to Reach Your New Year's Goals

Taking care of our personal wellness is important, and it can be easy to fall into patterns of self-neglect. The new year is a traditional time to reflect and refocus on personal goals, so if you're ready to invest in some wellness and self-care, Target has all sorts of wellness items to get you there -- and you can save up to 40% on them for a limited time.

If you're looking for ways to hit fitness goals at home, there are a lot of deals you can take advantage of right now. Snag a 5mm for 20% off, bringing the price to $52. If you're looking for aerobic exercise, you can save $200 on the and skip the hassle of battling the elements. Or grab the for $379 (save $51) and strength-train at home without investing in a full rack of weights.

You can also buy one, get one 30% off on gummies, hydration multiplier powders, protein shakes, drink mix and more so you can nourish your body.

And if you buy two select sleep aid products, such as gummies, or and either order pickup or same-day delivery, you can get a $5 Target gift card.

There are loads of other wellness deals to take you into the new year, including a plethora of that are up to 40% off, so shop the at Target to find exactly what you need to help you on your journey.

