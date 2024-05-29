Take Advantage of Lingering Memorial Day Sales at Woot, Like These Eero Mesh Systems

Eero makes some of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems we've tested, with accessible solutions that are easy to set up and manage. And unlike some setups, they don't look like they're going to rise up and take over the planet. Normally, a mesh Wi-Fi system can cost a pretty penny, but right now you can get your hands on a refurbished Eero mesh Wi-Fi router or extender for a pretty good price. Memorial Days sales are still going strong, especially at Woot, with Eero prices starting at just $28.

That $28 will get you the Eero Mesh Wi-Fi Router, a product that gets the whole setup started. It's what you'll connect to your modem and can act as a standalone router while covering up to 1,500 square feet. It's a Wi-Fi 5 system, so not one of the latest superfast next-gen Wi-Fi 7 routers, but it's a great starting option if you don't have blazing-fast home broadband.

Looking for a little more speed? The Eero Pro costs $55 and offers tri-band technology speeds of up to twice as fast as the standard model. It comes with two gigabit Ethernet ports for wiring in high-bandwidth devices, and as always it's quick and easy to get up and running.

Finally, the Eero Beacon is a range extender that you can pick up for just $50 as part of this Woot sale. It simply plugs into a wall outlet and adds 1,500 square feet of coverage to your existing Wi-Fi system without adding any unsightly wires and mess.

These systems might not be the latest and greatest technology, but they can still do a great job if they meet your needs. Those who want to make sure they're getting super fast downloads, perhaps over larger areas, might want to check out our list of the best mesh router deals instead. And for more extended Memorial Day sales at a great price, check out this roundup of the best Memorial Day deals under $50 still available.