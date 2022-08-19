Take Advantage of Additional Discounts on Crocs' Clearance Items

School is starting across the country, and parents are rushing to complete their back-to-school shopping. You can save a little extra cash on shoes for your kids -- or just grab something for yourself. Save an additional 20% off all with the code EXTRA20. Or use the code 2FOR40 at checkout and snag two pairs of select sandals for just $40. Worried they may not live up to the hype? Crocs offers no-hassle returns and a 90-day limited warranty, as well as free shipping on any purchase over $45.

Known for their unique look and comfort, Crocs shoes have seen a revival over the last few years with the resurgence of Y2K fashion. But style isn't the only thing that makes people choose Crocs -- Crocs are made with antimicrobial EVA foam that perfectly conform to your feet. They're waterproof and breathable as well. Younger kids love the simple style Crocs provide, because they're so easy to put on, and it allows them a little independence.

Get an additional 20% off these for your kid. Or try these fun , for a bit more added cushion and a tighter strap. Get yourself a pair or two of these comfy for just $40, perfect to use as cushioned house slippers or run errands in.

More back-to-school savings: 10 Great Places to Shop for Your Back-to-School Wardrobe