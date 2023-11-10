X
Take $800 Off This Anker Solix Solar Power Station With This Exclusive Deal

CNET readers can grab this generator and solar panel bundle for just $1,948 right now.

Adrian Marlow Contributor
The Anker Solix generator and 531 solar panel are displayed against a green background.
Anker/CNET

Portable power stations are excellent investments for most people. Not only will you be able to power your most important devices while you're off the grid, but these bad boys can also come through for you when inclement weather strikes or rolling power outages leave you in need of a backup. If you've been thinking about investing in your own, you don't need to wait for Black Friday to take the leap. 

Wellbots has a solar generator bundle that includes Anker's Solix F2600 battery generator and 531 solar panel. It usually goes for $2,748, but right now you can take $800 off the cost of this Anker Solix bundle with our exclusive offer -- just use promo code CNETANKER800 at checkout. That drops the price down to $1,948

The Anker Solix F2600 battery generator has a LiFePO4 battery, which means it has solid, industrial-grade components, smart temperature control and is designed with impact resistance in mind. It's powerful, too, with a 2,560 watt-hour capacity and 3,600-watt surge protection. Plus, it sports a multitude of AC, USB-A and USB-C ports and more, which means you should be able to power almost any appliance or device you need to. With the included 200-watt Anker 531 solar panel, you'll be set wherever you go. 

Additionally, the Solix generator can recharge to 80% in under two hours with HyperFlash, making it a lot easier to get a boost when you're in a hurry. And with the Anker app, you can get low-battery alerts and customize other features with ease. This bundle also includes AC, car and solar charging cables, along with an accessory bag and user manual. 

