Take $75 Off an Unlocked Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Phone

Most of us rely on our smartphones to stay connected, record our adventures, help us get around and more, but the newer models tend to be prohibitively expensive for a lot of people. If you're a budget-conscious buyer looking for an affordable phone, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G might be a good option for Android users. The Galaxy A54 was just released in March, but you can snag a $75 discount on the unlocked 128GB version right now at Amazon, bringing the price from $450 down to just $375. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

The A54 sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, an Exynos 1380 processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. And if you need even more space, you can expand that up to 1TB with a microSD card (though you'll have to buy that separately). It also has a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and 32-megapixel front-facing camera, which is a solid setup when you consider the price. It also has water- and dust-resistant Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back for added durability and a 5,000-mAh battery. You'll also be able to access Samsung Wallet so you can pay from your phone and carry other digital essentials with you. At under $500, this is a solid deal for anyone looking for an affordable phone.

