Take $50 Off Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro -- Today Only

Smartwatches continue to grow in popularity, as the devices continue to add more and more features that go above and beyond what basic fitness trackers or traditional watches can provide on their own.

Right now Best Buy is running a 1-day flash sale, cutting costs on hundreds of items. You can grab the Wi-Fi model of Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for $50 less than it usually lists for, bringing the price to just $400. And if you would rather spring for the LTE model of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, it's been marked down by $70, meaning you'll pay just $30 more. But these deals expire tonight, Jan. 31, so order soon if you want to snag one of these advanced smartwatches at a discount.

This smartwatch, released August of last year, is built for durability and endurance, sporting both a tougher titanium design and bigger battery than the regular edition of the Galaxy Watch 5 that can last up to 80-hours on a single charge (or about 20 with GPS enabled). This top-tier Android watch runs Wear OS 3, sports a 45-millimeter case and has features like fitness and sleep tracking, along with a built-in GPS, an always-on display, body composition analysis capability, turn-by-turn navigation and more. You can track more than 90 different exercise types, and it can recognize some workouts automatically.

If you're already a Samsung user, this watch is an ideal companion (and you'll need a compatible Samsung phone if you want to have access to all of the health features available on this watch).