Take $50 off Google's Pixel Watch, With Prices Starting at All-Time Low of $300

This Android smartwatch includes Fitbit activity tracking, a heart-rate tracker, Google Wallet and more.

The Google Pixel Watch is displayed against a blue background.
There are a lot of smartwatch options out there, and while the Apple Watch remains a top pick for a lot of people, if you're a fan of Android, you can't beat the Google Pixel Watch

This solid Apple Watch alternative is our favorite Android smartwatch for 2023 -- and right now you can get $50 off at Amazon. That brings the LTE version down to $350 and the Wi-Fi version to just $300. That's the lowest price we've seen for either model. But these savings expire tonight, so get your order in before then if you want to take advantage of these discounts. 

The Google Pixel Watch is sleek and stylish, with a 41mm OLED screen. But it's packed with helpful features, too. From a range of health sensors including an ECG app and blood-oxygen tracking, to contactless payments through Google Wallet, on-wrist notifications, scratch- and water-resistance for durability and more, this watch is a powerhouse. It even won a CNET Editors' Choice Award last year. And you don't need a Pixel phone to use this smartwatch -- it's compatible with all current Android phones.

It's worth noting that the battery life on this smartwatch isn't as strong as other options out there, so expect to charge your Pixel Watch every day, especially if you use GPS features or sleep tracking. However, if that doesn't deter you, it's an excellent smartwatch. You'll also get six months of Fitbit Premium included with your purchase. 

