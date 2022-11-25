Take 40% Off Sitewide With Black Friday Deals at Speck

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

When you're sinking hundreds of dollars into a phone or other device, it can be nerve-racking to use it out in the world. That's why phone cases and screen protectors are basic necessities these days. Speck is a great one-stop shop with protective covers for phones, and much more. Whether you're using the latest flagships, such as the and the Samsung , or have older an older model like the or the , you'll find a case to fit your phone and your style. And right now, with Speck's sitewide Black Friday sale, you can on the protection that will bring you peace of mind.

There are plenty of other brands covered by Speck's protective lineup as well, such as and phones, among others. Whether you need a case upgrade or a new protector screen, or you want to give a gift that's both stylish and useful, these stocking-sized selections at Speck offer something for everyone. In fact, Speck also has discounts on folios, cases and stands for tablets, too, as well as hands-free car mounts that can keep you and your loved ones safe on the road. There are charging accessories, accessories and more. With these options and more on sale, now is a great time to get something for everyone you can put under the tree.

