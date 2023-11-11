X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Take 35% Off Eyewear at Prive Revaux With This Black Friday Deal

Grab reading glasses, sunglasses or even one of our favorite blue light blocking glasses at a deep discount.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
2 min read

Eyewear can get pretty pricey, but with Black Friday only a couple of weeks away, you can find some significant savings. Whether you need everyday readers, a pair of stylish sunglasses or anti-glare blue light blocking glasses, you'll be able to save big at Prive Revaux right now. The brand is knocking 35% off your purchase and offering free shipping when you buy two or more products and use promo code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout. This offer is available now through Nov. 26. 

See at Prive Revaux

Buying glasses online is a great way to compare prices and styles. Our favorite designer-inspired blue light blocking glasses, the Alchemist from Prive Revaux, usually list for $40, but right now the company has slashed the price by half. And when you apply this Black Friday deal, you'll be able to score a pair for just $13. That's a great deal for those who deal with eye strain after staring at a screen all day -- and they can be a great gift idea, too. 

You'll find plenty of awesome sunglasses at deep discounts, too. Fans of aviator styles can grab The Glide sunglasses or those looking for cat-eye lenses can snag The Hepburn for $26 -- that's a $14 savings for each. Your purchase also comes with a microfiber lens cloth and foldable case and the company offers a 30-day return policy. Be sure to check out the entire selection of glasses at Prive Revaux, including dozens of reading glasses to find the right fit at a great price. 

For more savings before the big day you can check out Amazon's Black Friday sale or Walmart's Black Friday sale, both of which are offering thousands of items at low prices right now. 

More Black Friday deals from CNET

CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codeseBay couponsSamsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Personal Care Guides

Eye Care

Dental Care

Mental Health

Other Personal Care