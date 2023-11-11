Take 35% Off Eyewear at Prive Revaux With This Black Friday Deal

Eyewear can get pretty pricey, but with Black Friday only a couple of weeks away, you can find some significant savings. Whether you need everyday readers, a pair of stylish sunglasses or anti-glare blue light blocking glasses, you'll be able to save big at Prive Revaux right now. The brand is knocking 35% off your purchase and offering free shipping when you buy two or more products and use promo code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout. This offer is available now through Nov. 26.

Buying glasses online is a great way to compare prices and styles. Our favorite designer-inspired blue light blocking glasses, the Alchemist from Prive Revaux, usually list for $40, but right now the company has slashed the price by half. And when you apply this Black Friday deal, you'll be able to score a pair for just $13. That's a great deal for those who deal with eye strain after staring at a screen all day -- and they can be a great gift idea, too.

You'll find plenty of awesome sunglasses at deep discounts, too. Fans of aviator styles can grab The Glide sunglasses or those looking for cat-eye lenses can snag The Hepburn for $26 -- that's a $14 savings for each. Your purchase also comes with a microfiber lens cloth and foldable case and the company offers a 30-day return policy. Be sure to check out the entire selection of glasses at Prive Revaux, including dozens of reading glasses to find the right fit at a great price.

For more savings before the big day you can check out Amazon's Black Friday sale or Walmart's Black Friday sale, both of which are offering thousands of items at low prices right now.