Take $300 Off Top Rowing Machines for Your Home Gym

Building a home gym unlocks a number of benefits, including being able to workout on your own schedule. If you're looking to add some key pieces to your setup ahead of the New Year, consider investing in a rower. Two of our favorite rowing machines are currently on sale with $300 off their usual prices when you purchase from Amazon. The original Hydrow Rower has been discounted to $2,195, while the more compact Hydrow Wave Rower is down as low as $1,595.

If you would rather purchase directly from Hydrow, you won't get the same deal that's available at Amazon. But you can still save $200 on the Hydrow Wave Rower, or you can take $100 off the Original Hydrow Rower when you sign up for emails. Plus, you can take a further $35 off prices with promo code CNET35, which does make it a little more affordable.

Rowers are versatile machines when it comes to your New Year fitness regime. You can use them to improve cardio performance and work on strength training on everything from your back to your legs. That's not to say that something like a treadmill or exercise bike isn't a great option, but if you want something that will give you whole-body fitness, a rowing machine gets you pretty close.

There's a good reason the Hydrow Rower is our pick for the best luxury rowing machine. With an aluminum and steel frame, and an electromagnetic resistance system, it looks, feels and performs like a premium piece of fitness equipment. You can fine-tune the resistance levels between 1 and 300, and it's equipped with a 22-inch HD display that you can use for on-demand workout classes, though you'll need a Hydrow membership to access them. It also features built-in front-facing speakers and Bluetooth connectivity so you can blast your music out loud while you train.

If you're short on space, you can pick up the Hydrow Wave which offers a nearly identical workout in a more compact package. It has a 30% smaller footprint than the original Hydrow rower, as well as a smaller 16-inch display. And both rowers fold upright for easy storage when they're not in use.

And if you're in the market for other types of fitness equipment, workout trackers or accessories, be sure to check out our roundup of the best fitness deals.