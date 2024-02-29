Take 29% Off Your Order at Sheets & Giggles With This Leap Day Sale

Your bed is a haven where you spend almost a third of your life. Whether you need a new mattress to help you get better rest or you just want to revamp your space with a fresh set of sheets and a new duvet cover, now's your chance to score a great deal on as much (or little) as you want. Sheets & Giggles is offering 29% off your order today, Feb. 29, as part of the company's Leap Day sale. Just use promo code LEAP at checkout to take advantage of this stellar offer.

During today's sale, you can nab the Natural Eucalyptus mattress in a queen size for just $1,133, saving you $462 on its usual price. This hybrid, medium-firm mattress is made from biodegradable natural latex, recycled steel and Eucalyptus Lyocell. And a queen size set of Eucalyptus sheets for $135, saving you $55 on the usual price. These sheets are available in white, gray, white stirpes or light gray stripes. Or for something a little cozier, grab a Eucalyptus heavy throw blanket in Sunflower yellow, Bluebonnet, Alpine White or Leaf Green for $71, a $29 discount.

There are plenty of other items available as well, and with a 29% discount, now's the time to stock up.

For more mattress savings, check out our roundup of all the best mattress deals happening now. And if you want other low-cost home upgrades, we've gathered plenty of smart home deals as well.