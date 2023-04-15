Take $25 off Your Next Meal Delivery From Fresh N Lean

Cooking can be a time consuming chore, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't eat fresh, delicious food. Skip the drive thru and invest in a meal delivery service that will save you time while still allowing you to eat healthy food. There are a lot of options out there, these days.

Fresh N Lean earned the top spot on our roundup of best prepared meal delivery services for 2023 and even scored an Editors' Choice Award.

Fresh N Lean meals are delivered fresh, not frozen, which puts them ahead of some competitors, and all of the ingredients are organically-sourced. It takes just minutes to heat up these ready-to-eat meals, though you can always freeze items that you want to save for a bit longer.

The company also takes various dietary restrictions into account, offering different meal plans for Keto, Paleo, vegan, whole foods, low-carb, Mediterranean and protein-heavy diets. Additionally, Fresh N Lean offers grass-fed beef and free-range chicken free of antibiotics or hormones. And while you can't change your plan to a different meal track online, you can opt for a la carte items, or just call or email customer care to make that switch when and if you want to try something new.