Take 25% Off Sitewide at Brooklyn Bedding for Fourth of July

With Independence Day on the horizon, plenty of retailers are slashing prices with various Fourth of July sales. Mattress shopping can be an expensive endeavor, but right now Brooklyn Bedding is offering 25% off sitewide when you use code JULY25 at checkout. So if you're looking to ditch your old, worn out mattress, now is a great time to snag one of our favorite models for less and rest easy. This offer is available now through June 29.

If you're looking for the best mattress out there, the Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid tops our list because of how comfortable and affordable it is for most buyers. It also scored the top spot on our round up of the best hybrid mattresses, so it's a good option for those looking for more support than memory foam can provide, including heavier sleepers. Regularly $1,332, the queen size mattress down to $999 during this sale.

And if you tend to get warm at night, it might be worth splurging on Brooklyn Bedding's cooling hybrid mattress, the Aurora Luxe, which also earned a place on our roundup. It's pricier at $2,265, but during the sale you can get the queen size mattress for just $1,699. It has specific cooling technology, including a GlacioTex cooling cover to removes excess heat and keep you from overheating in your sleep.

The company manufactures its own quality mattresses and offers free shipping, along with a 120-night trial and a 10-year limited warranty on all mattress purchases. There are plenty of other mattresses worth checking out at Brooklyn Bedding, along with adjustable bases and bedding, but if you want to see what else is out there, you can check out our roundup of best mattress deals to see other sales happening now.

