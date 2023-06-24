Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Take 25% Off Sitewide at Brooklyn Bedding for Fourth of July

Revamp your sleep space with big discounts on some of our favorite mattresses.

adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian Marlow
2 min read
The Aurora Luxe mattress from Brooklyn Bedding is displayed with pillows on a platform bed.
Brooklyn Bedding

With Independence Day on the horizon, plenty of retailers are slashing prices with various Fourth of July sales. Mattress shopping can be an expensive endeavor, but right now Brooklyn Bedding is offering 25% off sitewide when you use code JULY25 at checkout. So if you're looking to ditch your old, worn out mattress, now is a great time to snag one of our favorite models for less and rest easy. This offer is available now through June 29. 

If you're looking for the best mattress out there, the Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid tops our list because of how comfortable and affordable it is for most buyers. It also scored the top spot on our round up of the best hybrid mattresses, so it's a good option for those looking for more support than memory foam can provide, including heavier sleepers. Regularly $1,332, the queen size mattress down to $999 during this sale. 

And if you tend to get warm at night, it might be worth splurging on Brooklyn Bedding's cooling hybrid mattress, the Aurora Luxe, which also earned a place on our roundup. It's pricier at $2,265, but during the sale you can get the queen size mattress for just $1,699. It has specific cooling technology, including a GlacioTex cooling cover to removes excess heat and keep you from overheating in your sleep. 

The company manufactures its own quality mattresses and offers free shipping, along with a 120-night trial and a 10-year limited warranty on all mattress purchases. There are plenty of other mattresses worth checking out at Brooklyn Bedding, along with adjustable bases and bedding, but if you want to see what else is out there, you can check out our roundup of best mattress deals to see other sales happening now.

Read more: Mattress Shopping? Make Sure Your New Bed Has These 3 Things

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.
