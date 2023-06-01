Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Take 25% Off PF Flyers With This Exclusive Sneaker Deal

Treat your feet to a pair of these classic canvas sneakers for just $45 for a limited time.

Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET.
Adrian Marlow
Classic, timeless sneakers are always in fashion. Whether you're on the court or just want a stylish everyday look that will keep your feet comfortable all day long, PF Flyers remain a popular option for everyone. A pair of PF Flyers canvas sneakers regularly go for $60 a pair, but when you use our exclusive promo code CNET25 at checkout, that price will drop by 25%, so you can snag a pair for just $45. This offer is available now through June 4. 

These casual unisex Center Lo canvas shoes come in a wide range of sizes for men and women and are solid options for playing basketball or using as a pair of everyday sneakers. And these sneakers come in black or white, so you can get the kind that best matches your style -- or splurge on both. They are made with Duck canvas, a treaded outsole and a vertically-ribbed toe guard, making them reliable shoes with plenty of traction for all of your activities. 

