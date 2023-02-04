Take 25% Off Everlywell Health Tests With This Exclusive Deal

It's important to stay proactive about your health. Whether you focus on eating nutritious food, staying active or another aspect of your own well-being, staying informed about your body is a key aspect of any wellness journey. has at-home testing kits that can help give you additional insight or alert you if there are indications something could be wrong. Tests like these can be pricey. But CNET readers can take advantage of an exclusive 25% discount from Everlywell throughout all of 2023. Just use promo code CNET25 at checkout.

Tthere are a wide variety of tests available to choose from, so you can test for all manner of things, with options covering everything from food sensitivity tests to sexual health screenings, thyroid issues, heart health, testosterone levels, fertility and more, which can help you make informed decisions about your health. Most Everlywell tests cost around $49, but can run as high as $299, depending on the test -- but our exclusive discount code may bring the cost to something a little more feasible.

Everlywell is a convenient option that skips the doctor's office altogether. Once ordered, your tests will be mailed directly to you, so you won't have to leave your home. Just perform the test as the instructions indicate and then mail it in. Results usually arrive within a few days, but may take up to a week to be sent back to you. Your purchase may even qualify for reimbursement through many FSA and HSA benefit plans. (Be sure to check your insurance plan before you purchase.)