Take $200 Off These Rugged Garmin Smartwatches

Smartwatches with fitness tracking capabilities are a great way to stay informed about your health and overall wellness routine while staying connected on the go. For adventurers or workout enthusiasts who need a rugged smartwatch that can handle almost anything, Garmin wearables are hard to beat. But that durability doesn't come cheap. But with just ten days left until Black Friday, loads of retailers have dropped deals on hundreds of items -- and right now Amazon has slashed the price on select Garmin smartwatches by $200, making it more affordable to grab one.

If you're looking for a stellar deal, the Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire multisport GPS solar edition smartwatch is discounted by 25% right now, bringing the price to $600. It boasts 1.3-inch screen and a whopping 18 days of battery life in smartwatch mode -- and with solar charging, you can get up to 22 days. For GPS mode, that number shifts to 57 hours or 73 hours with solar in direct sunlight, both of which are impressive. You'll also get access to over 30 built-in sports apps, wellness monitoring, GPS and TopoActive maps and more. And when you pair it with a smartphone, you'll get notifications and have access to contactless payment from your wrist.

If you're willing to spend a little more, the Fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar is also available at a $200 discount, which means you can snag one for $800 right now. It's a little larger, at 1.4 inches -- or 51mm -- and it can get up to 37 days of battery life in smartwatch mode with solar charging. It also has a built-in LED flashlight for when you're in low-light conditions or training at night. It also has some additional fitness features.

For $900, you can score the 2nd-gen Epix Pro Sapphire edition. The Epix 2 is our favorite smartwatch for athletes, thanks to its mapping capabilities, AMOLED display and battery life, and the Pro edition just adds to the list of assets this smartwatch option can provide.

And for specialized tactical features like Jumpmaster mode, waypoint projection, stealth mode and more -- including a kill switch to erase user data and location, you may want to splurge on the Tactix 7 Pro, which is down to $1,100 right now.

There are other models up for grabs as well, so be sure to check out the entire sale selection to find the right Garmin option for you. And for even more Garmin deals, shop the Best Buy Black Friday sale, which has hundreds of discounts on top tech, including wearables. We've also rounded up Black Friday Apple Watch deals if you already have an iPhone and prefer to stay within the Apple ecosystem.