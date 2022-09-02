Take 20% Off at Snibbs During Its Sitewide Labor Day Weekend Sale

Pain in your feet is no way to live. As someone who walks almost everywhere, I know a thing or two about sore and aching feet. Without the right support, you'll be in pain in a matter of minutes. Plus, if you're someone who works in a position where you're always on your feet, for example, in retail, getting shoes that have built-in comfort is a must. Instead of checking out traditional shoe retailers, take a look at Snibbs, a shoe brand I wear every day.

Starting today and through Sept. 5, you can score sitewide.

What makes these shoes different is a couple of things. One, these shoes are equally flexible and durable. The top part of the shoe bends as you would expect, but it's stronger. Two, these shoes are both slip and water-resistant. I've worn these shoes in the snow and rain, and I've never felt as if I was going to slip under ice or have soggy socks in a downpour. These shoes have delivered above and beyond what I've worn before. Finally, these shoes are extremely comfortable. With a built-in insole for support and an easy slip-on design, Snibbs shoes have been with me for about a year with no signs of being worn down from daily use.

So, what can you get on sale? Quite a bit. The shoe I have is the for $108 (save $27). Originally $135, these shoes are made from almost 100% recycled materials and are water resistant and easy to walk in. If you want these shoes in a different color, you can snag the same shoe in and for the same price. Men can these Spacecloud shoes in and for $108 as well.

There are a few additional colors such as blue or agave green, you can buy. If you want to get your feet in shoes that are made for hard workers and people who are on their feet all day, then head over to while you still can.

