Take $150 Off Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go 2 – Today Only

Looking for budget-friendly laptop options? If all you need is a basic laptop that offers portability and performance for when you're on the go, check out the Surface Laptop Go 2. It's the right size for travel, while still offering a design that's more comfortable to use than much of the competition. And right now, Best Buy has slashed the price of Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go 2 by $150, bringing the price to just $550. However, this offer expires tonight, Feb. 9, so be sure to get your order in soon if you want to take advantage of this discount.

The ultraportable Surface Laptop Go 2 is small enough to carry around, but still comes with a full-size keyboard, a precision trackpad and a fingerprint reader, which give this budget laptop a more premium feel. It comes equipped with a 12.4-inch touchscreen and a tall 3:2 aspect ratio display, along with an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 128GB of SSD storage and 8GB of RAM. While these aren't the most powerful specs on the market, you should be able to multitask on this midrange laptop just fine. It features an HD camera and built-in Studio Mics for video calls, as well as Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio so you can stream your favorite content right on your laptop. You can also get up to 13 hours of battery life per charge -- and with Fast Charging, you can get up to 80% in just over an hour.

If this model isn't the right fit, be sure to check out our roundup of other great laptop deals happening now.