Take 15% Off Select JLab Headphones for Father's Day

Whether your Dad needs to stay connected at work or on the go, or he wants to relax and unwind with some of his favorite music or podcasts, it helps to have a good set of earbuds or headphones. And right now JLab is offering 15% off select devices so you can get Dad the essentials needed for work or play at a discount. There's no end date listed for this offer, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

JLab's Epic Air Sport true wireless headphones are down to $85 (save $15) and are rated IP66 sweat- and water-resistant, making them a good choice for working out. They also offer active noise cancellation and can get up to 11 hours of playtime per charge (or up to 50 hours of playtime with the charging case). There's also a passthrough mode so you can stay aware of your surroundings. And with Tile, you'll be able to find your misplaced earbud via the app.

And if you're looking for a cheaper pair, you can grab the 2nd-gen JBuds Air for $59 (save $10). They have some similar features, including active noise canceling and Find With Tile. However, these buds do have a more limited battery life, offering up to 24 hours of total playtime with the case when using ANC.

However, if your Dad works from home and needs an on-ear headset to take calls and stay connected, the Go Work wireless headset may be a better choice. It's just $42 right now and has a lot of useful features for someone who makes a lot of voice or video calls. It has dual microphones and helps to block out environmental noise so you can be heard clearly. There's a mute-indicator light on the attached microphone so you know if you can be heard at a glance, easy-to-use touch control buttons on the headset and multipoint connectivity so you can connect to more than one device -- say your computer and your phone -- simultaneously, which makes it easy to switch back and forth when a call comes in. And with up to 45 hours of battery life per charge, you can use them for days before you need to recharge.

