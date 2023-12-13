Take 15% Off Going.com Memberships for Cheap Flight Alerts and Travel for Less

Do you long to travel more but don't have the budget to cover expensive flights? Going.com may be able to help. Airfare isn't cheap, but Going.com -- formerly Scott's Cheap Flights -- can alert you about great flight deals, most of which are 40-90% off regular prices. Right now, CNET readers can get 15% off Premium or Elite memberships when you sign up using code CNET15.

Going.com gathers cheap flights departing from your local airport and sends email alerts so you snatch up flights at substantial savings. While there is a free tier available, it's pretty limited in options, focusing only on international flights. A Premium subscription will deliver custom alerts for bargains on economy fares for up to five destinations and offers both domestic and international deals, all for $42 a year with this discount.

You can also upgrade to the Elite membership, which offers deals in economy, premium economy, business class and first class for both domestic and international flights. It also includes mistake fares, points and miles deal alerts and extra support. Plus, you can choose up to 10 custom destinations to focus on, which opens up a lot more options for would-be jetsetters. It usually costs $199 for an Elite annual membership, but this deal drops that price to $169.

