Take $124 Off the Hoover SmartWash Pet Complete Automatic Carpet Cleaner Machine

Pet owners know that the joys of owning a pet come with one big consequence: hair everywhere. My cousin, who owns two cats and a dog who sheds like nobody's business, spends so much time cleaning up pet hair every day. If you've found yourself in a similar situation, the Hoover SmartWash Pet Complete Automatic Carpet Cleaner Machine can help out with that. Pet owners can now buy the Hoover SmartWash Pet Complete Automatic Carpet Cleaner Machine for $124 off its original price.

The machine works just like a vacuum cleaner; by pushing the cleaner backwards and forwards the carpet will be fully washed and the hair will be all brushed up. The dual water tanks mean you can fill up the clean water and empty the dirty separately, meaning you can clean more of the space before all the water is dirty. It has powerful brushes too, which help you dig out that pet hair and pee smell that you might struggle to reach normally.

The cleaner perfectly cleans the pet stains off of all furniture, floors and stairs. Get it now for $195 instead of the original price of $319 only at Walmart.