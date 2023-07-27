X
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Take $124 Off the Hoover SmartWash Pet Complete Automatic Carpet Cleaner Machine

Love owning a pet but hate cleaning up pet hair? Save time and money with the Hoover SmartWash Pet Complete Automatic Carpet Cleaner Machine.

unknown-1
unknown-1
Charlotte Maracina Associate Writer
Charlotte Maracina is an associate writer for CNET based in Long Island, New York. When not writing about top products on the market, she's traveling, binging Love Island or following Harry Styles on tour.
Expertise Charlotte has two years of experience tracking different travel, fashion and lifestyle trends among 18-24 year olds. She studied Communications and Sociology at Belmont University.
See full bio
Charlotte Maracina

Pet owners know that the joys of owning a pet come with one big consequence: hair everywhere. My cousin, who owns two cats and a dog who sheds like nobody's business, spends so much time cleaning up pet hair every day. If you've found yourself in a similar situation, the Hoover SmartWash Pet Complete Automatic Carpet Cleaner Machine can help out with that. Pet owners can now buy the Hoover SmartWash Pet Complete Automatic Carpet Cleaner Machine for $124 off its original price.

Shop the Hoover SmartWash Pet Complete Automatic Carpet Cleaner Machine $195 at Walmart
Shop the Hoover SmartWash Pet Complete Automatic Carpet Cleaner Machine

The machine works just like a vacuum cleaner; by pushing the cleaner backwards and forwards the carpet will be fully washed and the hair will be all brushed up. The dual water tanks mean you can fill up the clean water and empty the dirty separately, meaning you can clean more of the space before all the water is dirty. It has powerful brushes too, which help you dig out that pet hair and pee smell that you might struggle to reach normally.

Your dream home doesn't have to cost a fortune.
Use our CNET Shopping extension to compare prices, set price alerts or add coupons to your cart with a single click.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

The cleaner perfectly cleans the pet stains off of all furniture, floors and stairs. Get it now for $195 instead of the original price of $319 only at Walmart.

Your dream home doesn't have to cost a fortune.
Use our CNET Shopping extension to compare prices, set price alerts or add coupons to your cart with a single click.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image