Take $100 Off This 50-Inch LG 4K TV, Get a $25 Gift Card During 1-Day Deal at Target

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

If you've been considering updating your entertainment system with a new 4K TV, now is a great time. Black Friday may not be for another few weeks, but number of retailers have already slashed prices on a number of items. Target's deal of the day cuts the price of a 50-inch 4K TV from LG by 25%, bringing the price to just $300. Plus, you'll get a $25 Target gift card with your purchase to put towards a future order, for a total value of $125 in savings. Just keep in mind that this offer expires tonight, Nov. 5.

For most spaces, a 50-inch TV is a decent midsize option, making this a good choice for living rooms, bedrooms or anywhere else you enjoy unwinding. This TV comes equipped with automatic upscaling of your picture and sound to the highest quality possible thanks to the AI from the a5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K. You can binge your favorite content from all your favorite streaming services and can even set up separate accounts for every member of your family so that you will each get personalized recommendations. It also features the LG Game Optimizer and Dashboard and works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2 and Homekit.

Read more: Best 4K TV Deals