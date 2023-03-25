Take $100 off the First 5 Months of Your ButcherBox Subscription

Meal delivery kits continue to grow in popularity thanks to how much convenience they can provide. As prices soar at the supermarket finding a deal is a welcome reprieve. One of our favorite meat delivery services is ButcherBox, and right now, you can save a total of $100 off the first five months of your subscription -- that's $20 off per month. Just be sure to sign up by March 31 and use promo code MARCH100 at checkout. And for those of you who sign up before March 27, ButcherBox will throw in free chicken nuggets as part of every box for your first year of membership.

Getting your meat delivered right to your door can save you a lot of time. And ButcherBox has a ton of quality cuts available, which includes 100% grass-fed beef, free-range chicken and more. The company prides itself on raising its animals in humane conditions and never uses hormones or antibiotics. Once you sign up, you can choose from a wide variety of meats including beef, chicken, pork, seafood and plenty of other items to build a custom order of your favorites -- or choose one of the curated options that ButcherBox offers. You can choose your delivery frequency, too, so if you've been considering trying out a delivery service, it might be time to take the plunge and cash in on this deal.