Take $100 Off a Pair of Blink Outdoor Security Cameras With This 1-Day Deal at Best Buy

Investing in security cameras for your home can give you a little peace of mind, and Blink makes a number of models that are easy to get and set up, even when you're on a budget. If you're looking for a way to monitor the outside of your home, don't miss this one-day deal at Best Buy. Today only, you can score a pair of third-generation Blink outdoor cameras for just $80. That's a $100 discount. But act quickly because this deal will expire tonight.

The Blink Outdoor 3 has a resolution of 1,920x1,080 pixels, which is perfect for a budget-oriented camera, and it should work in most situations without much issue. It also has night vision, although it's only in black and white. (If you want something with color or better night vision, you might want to go for the Ring Floodlight instead.) You get a 110-degree field of view, with motion sensors and alerts, as well as live view, which isn't hidden behind a subscription. That's a huge plus.

The whole device is weatherproof, so you shouldn't worry about setting it up outside, but the convenience doesn't end there. Unlike many other cameras, the Outdoor 3 doesn't have an internal battery and instead runs on AA batteries, so you won't have to remember to charge it. Simply replace the batteries when the time comes. This deal also comes with a Blink Sync Module included, so you won't need to buy one to keep your cameras seamlessly connected.

As you might imagine from an Amazon-owned brand, the Blink Outdoor 3 also works with Alexa, which is great if you're already in that ecosystem. If you'd prefer something in a different ecosystem or cameras with better image quality, check out some of these home security camera deals for alternatives.