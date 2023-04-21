Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Tackle Your Outdoor Space With Up to 30% off Greenworks Tools

Now is a great time to score eco-friendly tools like lawn mowers, leaf blowers, string trimmers and more for less.

Adrian Marlow Contributor
2 min read
The upkeep of your lawn and other outdoor areas is a continuous project, but having the right tools to tackle the job can lessen the hassle, especially if you can find them at a discount. Right now, Amazon has marked down a large selection of Greenworks outdoor tools by up to 30%, making this the perfect time to stock up on everything you need this season to keep your yard looking beautiful. 

Clearing away debris from around our yards and driveways is essential to keep your home looking great. If you want a quick way to blow away trimmings and cuttings as you work, investing in a leaf blower is a good idea. This 80-volt cordless leaf blower provides up to 125mph of airspeed (500 CFM of airflow) and it's discounted by $62, meaning you'll pay just $187 right now -- and the battery and charger are included. For other cleaning around your driveway or patio, you may want to grab a pressure washer. This model offers 2,000 PSI and has a 25-foot kink-resistant hose. It's currently down to just $150 (save $50). 

And is you're looking for a walk-behind mower for your grass, this Greenworks Pro 80-volt brushless lawn mower marked down to $412 (save $138). It's self-propelled and has a 21-inch cutting deck. Plus, it has rear bagging and mulching capabilities and folds for vertical storage to save space. You can also save 30% on this Greenworks Pro 80-volt string trimmer. Normally $350, you can grab it for just $245 right now (save $105). It has a 16-inch cutting path and a variable speed trigger so you can work around your plants and gardens with ease.

There are plenty of other options available at Amazon, too, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection of discounted Greenworks products to get all the essentials you'll need to keep your lawn and garden projects under control year-round. 

