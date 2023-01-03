Tackle Your New Year's Resolutions With Up to 27% Off Nordic Track Fitness Equipment

Getting healthy is one of the most popular new year's resolutions out there. But walking into a new gym in January can be an intimidating (and cramped) experience. Fortunately, there's tons of equipment out there to help you get a good workout in at home, and right now you can pick some up at a discount. Right now, Amazon is offering up to 27% off select Nordic Track fitness equipment, with treadmills, exercise bikes and more on sale for hundreds of dollars off. There's no set expiration on these deals, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

There's a variety of equipment for both cardio and strength training that you can pick up for less at this sale. Treadmills are well suited for all fitness levels, whether you want to work on you top speed or just want to get your daily step count up. If you're looking to add one to your home gym, you can pick up a with a 7-inch display for $1,100, which is $199 off the usual price.

Or you may want to consider a rowing machine, which is low-impact and allows you to work on your cardio, as well as your legs, core, arms and back. This is currently $324 off, dropping the price down to $1,275. And if you're looking to target more specific muscle groups, you can pick up this set of , our favorite pair of smart dumbbells on the market right now, on sale for $340, which is $89 off the usual price.