Tackle Yard Work With Up to 50% off Outdoor Power Tools

Maintaining your lawn and other outdoor spaces is an ongoing project, and with warmer weather finally here, a lot of us need to do some basic upkeep to keep our yard looking nice. And having the right tools to tackle the job can lessen the hassle, especially if you can find them at a discount. Right now, Amazon has marked down a large selection of Greenworks outdoor power tools by up to 50%, making this the perfect time to stock up on everything you need this season.

Whether you still have winter debris around our yard and driveway, or you want a quick way to blow away trimmings and cuttings as you work, investing in a leaf blower is a good idea. This provides up to 150mph of airflow and it's discounted by $44, meaning you'll pay just $85 right now. For other cleaning around your driveway or patio, you may want to grab a . This model offers 2,000 PSI and has a 35-foot power cord. It's currently down to just $100 (save $59).

And is you're looking for a walk-behind mower for your grass, this marked down to $360 (save $120). It's self-propelled and has a 21-inch cutting deck. Plus, it has rear bagging and mulching capabilities and folds for vertical storage to save space. There are plenty of other options available at Amazon, too, so be sure to shop the of discounted Greenworks products to get all the essentials you'll need to keep your lawn and garden projects under control year-round.