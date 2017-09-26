  • CNET
Syma X8HC RC Quadcopter w/ 720p Camera for $40 + free shipping

TomTop offers the Syma X8HC RC Quadcopter with 720p 2-Megapixel HD Camera for $39.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. It features a 6-axis flight control system, automatic altitude control, headless flying mode, 360° eversion, and LED lights for night flying.

