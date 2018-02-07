Syma 6-Axis Quadcopter Drone for $30 + free shipping

TomTop offers its Syma X5SW Quadcopter Drone in Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our December mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. It features a HD camera (resolution unspecified), 360° maneuvering, 7-minute flight time, and 165-foot range.
Note: The countdown timer on the product page does not reflect an actual expiration time and resets daily.
