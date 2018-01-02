Swagboard Nextgen Electric Skateboard for $160 + free shipping

Swagtron offers its Swagboard Nextgen Electric Skateboard for $179.99. Coupon code "swag20" drops it to $159.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention of a refurb (this one is new) and the lowest price we could find by $19. It features a wireless remote, 24-volt li-on battery, maple wood deck, and maximum speed of 11MPH. Deal ends January 2.



Note: When you click add to cart, a pop-up window will appear for adding a protection plan and carrying bag for $74.98. These items are pre-checked to add to cart, so be sure to uncheck these items or delete them in cart. The countdown timer on the product page does not reflect an actual expiration time.