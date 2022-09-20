Ending Soon: Get Surfshark VPN for Just $2.21 Per Month for a Limited Time

These days there are a lot of virtual private network providers to choose from, so how do you know you're getting service from a good one? We spend a lot of time testing VPN providers across a variety of variables -- including speed, security and privacy -- and compiling our list of the best VPN services. One of our favorites is deeply discounted right now: You can get 27 months of Surfshark access for $59.76, which breaks down to a mere $2.21 a month. This is definitely one of the best VPN deals currently available, so take advantage of this offer while you can.

Surfshark, a company based out of the British Virgin Islands, has more than 3,200 servers in 65 different countries and currently holds the No. 2 slot on our best VPN list. Surfshark can be used on a variety of devices, including Mac, Windows, iPhone, Android, Fire TV Sticks, routers, gaming consoles and many more. In our most recent speed tests, we noted only a 17% speed loss when connected to Surfshark -- a better result than we got from the service in the previous round of testing.

Now, it's worth noting that there's been a number of big changes in the VPN industry lately: NordVPN and Surfshark recently merged, but each has so far continued to operate autonomously. While NordVPN is another of our top three VPN picks right now, it doesn't quite compete with Surfshark on price, especially when you factor in this current sale.