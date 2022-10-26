Early Black Friday Deal Knocks $350 Off Microsoft's Surface Laptop 4

If you're in the market for a computer and need all the basics, along with portability and decent storage, the Surface Laptop 4 is a solid contender. Whether you're using your laptop for school, work or personal matters, the ultrathin design makes it easy to carry around and stay connected at home or on the go. The Surface 4 also features a 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen built for Windows Ink so you can go split-screen for multitasking and write notes directly on your computer. You can save $350 right now at Best Buy's early Black Friday sale and get a . But hurry, because this deal ends at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.

The Surface 4 is great for streaming movies, gaming with friends and jumping on video calls. It has HD video and Studio Mics to make sure you come through perfectly clear no matter where you are. Plus, the speakers support Dolby Atmos audio, allowing a cinematic experience right from your lap (or desk). The laptop uses Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system, and is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor that delivers impressive speeds as well, making the Surface 4 up to 70% faster than previous models.

This particular model has 256GB of storage on a solid state drive and 16GB of memory, which is more than enough to power all your everyday computing tasks and handle basic entertainment needs. Other upgrades have also given the Surface 4 better battery life, so you won't have to worry about charging it as often as its predecessors. And with Fast Charging, you can get up to 80% in about an hour, giving you more flexibility to stay connected and productive, no matter where the day takes you.

If this isn't the laptop for you, be sure to check out more of the best laptop deals now.