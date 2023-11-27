Super Smash Bros. Cyber Monday Bundle Deal: A Great Price for My Fave Nintendo Switch Game

I've never been a hardcore Nintendo gamer. Sure I played all (or most) of the Super Mario games, but I've spent the majority of my console years on the Sega Genesis or Sony PlayStation. The game that finally made me a full-blown Nintendo fan? Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

One great Cyber Monday deal right now is a bundle that includes the Nintendo Switch OLED, Super Smash Brothers Ultimate and three free months of Nintendo Switch Online for $349. You're essentially getting the game ($60 value) and online membership ($8 value) for free.

I've enjoyed Super Smash Bros. ever since the original version was introduced back on the Nintendo 64. The character crossover aspect was the big draw initially (matchups like Kirby vs. Donkey Kong are sublime), but the game has a unique fighting engine that rewards skill while allowing less experienced players a chance to complete. (If only my 12-year-old would let me win sometimes!)

You'll need to be quick if you want to grab this bundle, though. It's already sold out at Target, Walmart and Nintendo Online, but I am still seeing stock available at Best Buy and GameStop. If supplies run out or if Super Smash Bros. isn't your idea of fun, Amazon has another Nintendo bundle worth considering -- the original (non-OLED) Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Kart 8 and three months of Switch Online for $299 or you can check out our other Cyber Monday Switch deals.